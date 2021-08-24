Marianna police charge Panama City man with multiple offenses

Responding officers saw a man meeting the description given by the informing party and approached him. Later identified as Anthony Shivers, officials say he ran but was soon captured and handcuffed.

“A subsequent search of his person was conducted,” the release stated. “This search revealed a glass smoking pipe, which is commonly used to ingest illicit narcotics, along with three Hydrocodone tablets, which Shivers did not possess a prescription for,” it continued. “Based on the information provided to officers, a search of the area Shivers fled was searched. This search revealed a multicolor 9mm handgun. Shivers is being charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, tampering with evidence, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, (and) resist officers without violence,” the release stated.