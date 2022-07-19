Marianna police: Chipley driver charged after chase

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 31-year-old Chipley resident Ryan Massey on several charges following a traffic incident and brief chase.

In a press release the agency says that officers were conducting routine traffic control duty on Friday, July 15, when, at approximately 10 p.m., an officer saw the driver of a gray Challenger fail to make a proper stop at the Orange and South street intersection.

A traffic stop was then initiated but the vehicle failed to stop and a short chase ensued, authorities said.

“Officers pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated,” the release states. “The vehicle accelerated on wet roads with wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property, traveling at a high rate of speed,” the release continued.

“The pursuit was discontinued for the safety of others on the roads. While continuing to patrol the area the vehicle was located a short time later at the intersection of Pooser Road and Old Airbase Road. The vehicle was unoccupied, running, with the driver door ajar.”

Authorities say the driver’s Florida identification card was left behind and that the suspect was identified as Massey.

“Marianna Police Departments Communications advised Massey had several warrants and was classified as a habitual traffic violator. Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institutions K-9 teams were contacted to assist in the apprehension of the suspect,” officials said in the release, adding that a perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

When the K-9 teams arrived, a track was discovered in the open field near where the subject fled from the vehicle, officials said.

“After a short period of time, Ryan Massey was located hiding in a thicket connected to the field,” the release states. “Massey was placed into custody without incident. Massey had a sizable quantity of U.S. currency on his person. The denominations are consistent with that of those used in the purchase and sale of illicit narcotics. A check of the vehicle yielded a scale, clear plastic bags, and a quantity of methamphetamine,” the release continued.

Massey, police say, is charged with “Aggravated Flee and Elude, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked Habitual Offender and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute Within 1000 of Housing Authority.”