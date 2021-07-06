Marianna Police Department investigates shooting

The Marianna Police Department issued the following press release regarding an ongoing investigation into a shooting that left the victim with serious injuries:

“On Saturday July 3, 2021 at approximately 10:49 p.m. a Marianna Police Department officer was working an off-duty detail at a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street when he was approached by a driver of a white Toyota truck.

“The truck had entered the parking lot at a high speed and the driver immediately advised the officer that there was a passenger in the vehicle that had been shot. The officers immediately called for emergency medical personal assistance and began to administer aid to the victim.

“The victim was transported directly to a Dothan, AL hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola,” the release states.

“The events that led up to the shooting are currently being investigated by the Marianna Police Department, with the assistance of the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“It has been determined that the shot came from outside of the vehicle and stuck the victim that was a passenger in the backseat.