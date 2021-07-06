Marianna Police Department investigates shooting

The Marianna Police Department issued the following press release regarding an ongoing investigation into a shooting that left the victim with serious injuries:
“On Saturday July 3, 2021 at approximately 10:49 p.m. a Marianna Police Department officer was working an off-duty detail at a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street when he was approached by a driver of a white Toyota truck.
“The truck had entered the parking lot at a high speed and the driver immediately advised the officer that there was a passenger in the vehicle that had been shot. The officers immediately called for emergency medical personal assistance and began to administer aid to the victim.
“The victim was transported directly to a Dothan, AL hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola,” the release states.
“The events that led up to the shooting are currently being investigated by the Marianna Police Department, with the assistance of the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“It has been determined that the shot came from outside of the vehicle and stuck the victim that was a passenger in the backseat.
“At this time the exact location of where the incident took place is not being released, the driver of the vehicle that the victim was a passenger in had knowledge of the officer working the detail at the local restaurant and was within minutes of his location and proceeded there to seek help.
“Law enforcement were also alerted after receiving a 911 call placed by another occupant of the vehicle. The incident did not occur at the local restaurant,” the release continued.
“During the course of the investigation several individuals were detained and interviews conducted of potential witnesses.
“This is an ongoing investigation and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious. We would like to thank Marianna Fire Rescue, Jackson County Fire and Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Office of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their assistance on scene.
“If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact us at the Marianna Police Department.”
MPD can be reached at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be made via www.chipolacrimestoppers.com