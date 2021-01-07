Marianna Police Department issues vaccine-related scam alert

The Marianna Police Department is warning of a reported scam in which someone posing as a representative of Jackson Hospital or the Jackson County Health Department has been going to homes in a van, asking for insurance cards and information the scammer says is needed in order for the targeted victim to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or for purposes in relation to the vaccine in some way.
This is an illegitimate operation and to law enforcement's knowledge no public entity is conducting such visits.
If someone arrives at your home requesting medical or personal information in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine, or for any other reason, contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident.
Do not give any personal or medical information to any unauthorized individuals.