Marianna Police: Homicide determined in woman’s death

An autopsy has confirmed that the woman found dead Monday in Marianna was the victim of a homicide, but officials as of mid-afternoon Wednesday still had not been able to learn the victim’s identity.

In a Wednesday press release, the Marianna Police Department reported the homicide determination and said officials continue working to find out who the victim is.

If you have any information in reference to this homicide case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000, where you may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to this case.

MPD officers had responded to a residence on Hawk Street Monday in reference to the discovery of the body near a wooded area. The white female victim was wearing pink colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time she was discovered, officials said.

The local agency notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office upon the discovery of the body and an MPD investigation continues with their assistance.