Marianna police: Intruder charged with burglary

Marianna Police Department

Marianna Police Department

 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Thomas Valle, 55, on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery.

In a press release issued late last week, the agency said that, on May 19 around 8:30 p.m., MPD officers responded to a residence on Decatur Street on reports that someone had forcefully entered the residence.

“Officers were advised that the subject was encountered by the residents of the home and a knife was involved,” the release states.

“Upon arrival, the residents were found to have the subject subdued. The subject also suffered stab wounds. Officers quickly took control of the situation and apprehended the subject,” it continued.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the subject, Thomas Valle, entered the residence through the rear door. Once entering the residence, Valle began to engage into an altercation with the residents. During this encounter, one of the residents armed themselves with a knife and used it against Valle to defend him off. Even after being stabbed, Valle refused to give up until he was encountered by officers,” it states.

Valle was taken to Jackson Hospital for wounds sustained during the incident and later transported to an out-of-town hospital for further care.

“A warrant for Valle’s arrest has been obtained, charging Valle with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery,” the release continued. “At this time, it is unknown of why Valle entered the residence. This case remains under investigation,” it concluded.

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 13-16:

