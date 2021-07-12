 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna police: Man admits burglary
0 Comments

Marianna police: Man admits burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marianna Police Department

Marianna Police Department

 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 38-year-old Marianna resident Christopher Glenn Brock on charges of burglary and criminal mischief in relation to an event of Sunday, July 11.

In a press release, MPD reported that, around 6:35 a.m. that day, agency officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Quick Way Car Wash located on Deering Street.

“Upon working the crime scene, video footage from the businesses surveillance system was observed of the crime being committed,” authorities said.

“The owner of the car wash was able to share images of the suspect on social media,” it continued. “Tips were received advising the subject was Christopher Brock,” officials said.

Authorities said he turned himself in on Monday, July 12.

“Mr. Brock voluntarily gave a statement admitting to the burglary and criminal mischief which had occurred at Quick Way Car Wash on Sunday, July 11, 2021,” the release stated.

“Christopher Glenn Brock is charged with burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, criminal mischief greater than $1,000, damage, petit theft value less than $750and molest coin-operated vending machine,” the release stated.

He was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 3-6:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 7-9:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-29:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 10-13:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert