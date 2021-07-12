Marianna police: Man admits burglary

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 38-year-old Marianna resident Christopher Glenn Brock on charges of burglary and criminal mischief in relation to an event of Sunday, July 11.

In a press release, MPD reported that, around 6:35 a.m. that day, agency officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Quick Way Car Wash located on Deering Street.

“Upon working the crime scene, video footage from the businesses surveillance system was observed of the crime being committed,” authorities said.

“The owner of the car wash was able to share images of the suspect on social media,” it continued. “Tips were received advising the subject was Christopher Brock,” officials said.

Authorities said he turned himself in on Monday, July 12.

“Mr. Brock voluntarily gave a statement admitting to the burglary and criminal mischief which had occurred at Quick Way Car Wash on Sunday, July 11, 2021,” the release stated.

“Christopher Glenn Brock is charged with burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, criminal mischief greater than $1,000, damage, petit theft value less than $750and molest coin-operated vending machine,” the release stated.

He was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.