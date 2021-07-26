Marianna police: Man critical after being shot, later stabbed

The Marianna Police Department is investigating the case of a man that was shot early last Friday morning and was then further injured after he entered the home of a stranger.

A member of that household stabbed him with a knife in defending his household from the intrusion, the MPD reported in a press release.

Officials say the homeowner was unaware that the man trying to enter the home around 1 a.m. had been shot and that that he had armed himself with the knife in an attempt to get the intruder out of the dwelling in the 4300 block of Woodberry Road.

Authorities are withholding the name of the shooting victim at this time, “due to the investigation still be active,” an MPD press release stated, but said he was critically injured.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.