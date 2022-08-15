Marianna police: Man suspected of firing gun in public

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 28-year-old T’arren Gordon on charges of discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say no one was injured in the July 24 incident leading to his arrest.

In a press release, MPD said agency officers were called to a hotel on Lafayette Street because someone had reported that shots had been fired at the location. Investigation eventually led to Gordon as a suspect and warrants being issued for his arrest.

He was living in Chattahoochee, Marianna officials learned, and the Chattahoochee Police Department assisted by arresting Gordon on Aug. 6 on MPD’s behalf.