 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marianna police: Man suspected of firing gun in public

  • Updated
  • 0
Marianna Police Department

Marianna Police Department

 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 28-year-old T’arren Gordon on charges of discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say no one was injured in the July 24 incident leading to his arrest.

In a press release, MPD said agency officers were called to a hotel on Lafayette Street because someone had reported that shots had been fired at the location. Investigation eventually led to Gordon as a suspect and warrants being issued for his arrest.

He was living in Chattahoochee, Marianna officials learned, and the Chattahoochee Police Department assisted by arresting Gordon on Aug. 6 on MPD’s behalf.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Aug. 2-4

Police roundup for Aug. 2-4

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 2-4:

Police roundup for July 26-28

Police roundup for July 26-28

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 26-28:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert