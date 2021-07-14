 Skip to main content
Marianna police: Man's job search goes criminal
Marianna police: Man's job search goes criminal

  • Updated
Marianna Police Department

Marianna Police Department

 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

A 23-year-old Marianna man was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and depriving someone the use of 911 after he reportedly forced a Winn-Dixie manager to write out an agreement to hire him as he held the manager in an office against his will.

In a press release, the Marianna Police Department reports that Gabriel Steel Dejkunchorn committed those acts and during the encounter threatened the manager with violence if he made any sudden moves or tried to call anyone for help.

Authorities say Dejkunchorn left the building and got in a vehicle after obtaining that agreement from the manager, but was captured before he could leave the area as he attempted to exit the store's parking lot through its Clinton Street exit.

He had some cuts to his body, wounds described by authorities as instances of self-mutilation. Officers detained him and treated his wounds. He was ultimately taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charges.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m.

