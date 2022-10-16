Marianna police report arrest of burglary suspect

The Marianna Police Department issued a press release regarding the recent arrest of Steven Ramsey Jr., 32.

The agency reports that he is charged with Burglary,Theft, Loitering and Prowling, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

“On Friday October 14th, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Marianna police officers responded to the business of Cobb’s Front End in reference to the report of a prowler who was possibly burglarizing a vehicle,” the release states.

“The owner of the business advised he could see a subject on his live stream security camera breaking into one of the parked cars in his back lot. He described the subject as a young male wearing a backpack. Upon arrival, officers located a subject hiding in the back seat of the vehicle,” the release continues.

“Officers made contact and detained the subject, who was identified as Steven Ramsey Jr. Officers conducted a probable cause search of Ramsey’s person, as well as his bags. Several items commonly used as burglary tools were located,” the release states.

“An insurance card with the name of the registered owner of the vehicle was also located. Several used hypodermic needles were located in Ramsey’s back pack. They contained a liquid which field tested presumptively favorable for the presence of methamphetamine,” the release continues.

“An assortment of debit/bank cards were also recovered from Ramsey’s back pack. One card did have Ramsey’s name printed on it, however, the rest of the cards had several names of local Jackson County residents. At time of release, it has been confirmed that at least two of the cards were confirmed as stolen from a separated vehicle burglary on a previous date,” the release states.

“Ramsey was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Jail to await first appearance. At the time of report, all of the debit/bank cards have not been identified and returned to their owners. Ramsey may be responsible for numerous other burglaries that have yet to be reported. If you have recently had items stolen from your vehicle, and you believe the theft may have taken place in Marianna, please contact with Marianna Police Department and file a report. Your items may have been located and are waiting to be returned,” the release concludes.