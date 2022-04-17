Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and within 1,000 feet of a church.

Authorities said in a press release that MPD officers were on routine traffic patrol in the 4100 block of Lafayette Street when they saw a white Chrysler car traveling west on Lafayette Street that “had no visible headlights or taillights.” A traffic stop was subsequently conducted an the driver was identified as Aaron McMillan, 18.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted,” the release states. “The search yielded marijuana, a sum of cash, and a scale commonly used to weigh narcotics,” it continued.

McMillan was arrested, and officials say that “after his arrest he advised he engaged in the sale of marijuana and the funds in the vehicle were the result of his sales over the past two weeks.”

Officials say McMillan is being charged with “Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and within 1000 Feet of a Church.”