Marianna police seek parts-store thief
Marianna police seek parts-store thief

  • Updated
The Marianna Police Department has issued images of a man suspected of stealing from Advance Auto Parts last Thursday, in hopes that the public may recognize him and provide police with information leading to his identification and arrest.

In a press release, authorities say he entered the business at 4487 Lafayette Street, took two items from behind the counter, and left in a black Toyota Camry.

If you can help identify the man, MPD asks that you call the agency at 850 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be made via www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

