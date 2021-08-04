Marianna police: Shot fired into occupied camper

The Marianna Police Department reports that an investigation is ongoing into reports of gunfire on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Responding to the reports made at roughly 10:36 a.m. that day, officers went to the 4300 block of Kelly Avenue and determined that someone had shot at least once into an occupied camper.

No one was injured as result of the shooting but authorities are trying to determine who was responsible.

Anyone with information in the matter is asked to call MPD at 850-526-3125 or Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.