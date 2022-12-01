Marianna police: traffic stop results in two arrests

The Marianna Police Department issued the following press release regarding the arrests of a driver and passenger in the course of a traffic stop on Wednesday, Nov. 30:

“During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officers of the Marianna Police Department were conducting a patrol of the west end area of the city. Officers observed a white in color, Honda Accord driving carelessly and failing to yield the right-of-way a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle,” the release states.

“Upon contact, officers identified the driver as Teri Morris, and the front seat passenger as Tronny Knapp. During the traffic stop, officers discovered Morris had an active warrant out of Bay County. Morris was detained, a subsequent inventory search of the vehicle was conducted. While conducting the search, methamphetamine was located in a book bag, along with 5 hypodermic needles used to inject the controlled substance. A further search of the vehicle resulted in locating additional methamphetamine, in Morris’ purse. Both Morris and Knapp were placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await First Appearance,” the release states.

The Jackson County jail docket lists the charges against Knapp as possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, and the charge against Morris as possession of meth, with a hold on Morris for Bay County.