Marianna police warn of phone scam

The Marianna Police Department is warning local citizens of a phone scam making its way through the community in recent weeks.

The agency has responded to several calls about the matter. In these incidents, officials say, victims were being contacted and advised they have won a large sum of money.

The scammer would tell the victim that taxes or other fees needed to be paid prior to the winnings being released.

The scammers would then provide bank account information to the victim so that the individual being targeted could deposit those fees.

These scammers appear to be targeting the elderly community.

MPD wants citizens to know that, if you receive a call in reference to any winnings or someone wishing to obtain any of your personal information, you should not give them anything. Do not send any money to any bank account provided by the scammers. Doing so could mean the loss of your money and the unlikelihood of ever recovering it.

If you are contacted by someone offering such proposals as described above, the best thing to do is to hang up. If you have questions in reference to any phone call that you believe may be a scam, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency prior to giving any information.