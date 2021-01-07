Marianna Verizon and AT&T stores burglarized, safes breached

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working two burglaries discovered Thursday morning, one involving the theft of cellular devices at the Verizon store in Marianna and one involving the theft of cash at the AT&T store across the way.

Officials say that, in both case, a person or people forced their way into the stores and used some type of cutting tool was used to get into the stores’ safes to take the stolen property.

The thefts were reported early Thursday, the Verizon theft discovered and reported around 7:21 a.m. and the AT&T called in while investigators were still on the scene at Verizon, located at 2242 Highway 71. The AT&T is located across State Road 71 from the Verizon store, at 4884 Malloy Plaza.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.