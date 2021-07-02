Marianna woman, 74, arrested after holding shotgun in street

Police report that 74-year-old Marianna woman Judith A. Wallace-Rice was arrested after officers saw her standing armed with a shotgun in the middle of Clinton Street Thursday night.

Authorities said in a press release that she had reportedly aimed the gun in the direction of a vehicle that had an exhaust system she felt was too loud.

Police had been summoned to the scene around 10 p.m. on reports that she had stated she was going to shoot a vehicle that was traveling down Clinton, according to the release. Officials say they learned the woman had threatened several juveniles by pointing the muzzle of the gun in their direction as they traveled in the vehicle that had the exhaust system she felt was too loud.

Officers were able to get her to hand over the firearm, thereby letting the situation come to a peaceful resolution.

According to the press, Wallace-Rice was charged in the incident with aggravated assault with a firearm and with open carry of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County jail following the incident.