Marianna woman accused of battery on parents
Marianna woman accused of battery on parents

A Marianna woman was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older, and with battery, the allegations stemming from an incident involving her parents.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that deputies were called to a physical, domestic disturbance on Fieldstone Court on Jan. 24, around 3:18 p.m.

On arrival, authorities say, deputies discovered that 23-yeaer-old Ashley Elizabeth Davis had been drinking and had become involved in a physical dispute with her parents that turned violent.

Her father, officials say, received bruises and scratches and her mother was knocked to the ground during the scuffle, causing injuries which required that she be taken by ambulance to Jackson Hospital.

Davis was booked into the Jackson County jail on the charges listed above.

