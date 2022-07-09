Marianna woman charged in vehicle theft

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Marianna woman in connection with the theft of a vehicle found abandoned after having been reported stolen last week.

Lynze Renee Bramlet is charged in the case by two agencies, the Marianna Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged by the MPD with grand theft of a motor vehicle, and by the JCSO with providing a false name to law enforcement.

Officials say JCSO was notified of an abandoned vehicle in the area of Baker Creek Road and Union Hill Road on Friday, and that responding officers checked its license plate and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Marianna.

JCSO notified MPD of the vehicle having been found, since that agency was investigating the theft. Bramlet’s arrest came later.

“An off-duty MPD officer saw the suspect near the area of Highway 231 and Highway 73 and made JCSO deputies aware,” stated a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect, identified as Lynze Renee Bramlet, was located shortly after attempting to conceal herself in a ditch,” it continued. “Bramlet stated her name was Tammy Taylor, which was confirmed to be false. Bramlet was apprehended without incident and transported to the MPD. Lynze Renee Bramlet was charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle by MPD and Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement by the JCSO,” the release stated.