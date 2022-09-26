Marianna woman charged with arson

The Marianna Police Department reports the recent arrest of Nia’Kavia Johnson on a charge of arson. The agency issued the following press release about the matter.

“On Friday, September 23, 2022, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to Albert Street in reference to a house fire. Upon the officers arrival it was determined that no one was in the home, and the connected next-door apartment had been evacuated. Officers with Marianna Fire Rescue and Jackson County Fire Rescue were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading.

It was determined to be the residence of Nia'Kavia Johnson along with other family members. The location of the other family members not at home during the time of the fire were confirmed and it was learned from witnesses that Johnson was seen walking down the road in close proximity of the home moments before the fire was noticed.

Officers were able to speak with Johnson in reference to this incident. Johnson stated, she started the fire by lighting a DVD player on fire on the stove. Johnson reported, she took the lit DVD player and threw it on the couch before walking out the front door.

The home suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire. The next-door apartment, which is connected by an adjoining wall, was inhabited at the time by three children and a female guardian which were uninjured.

The home suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire. The next-door apartment, which is connected by an adjoining wall, was inhabited at the time by three children and a female guardian which were uninjured.