Miami man arrested in Jackson County on stalking charge

A Miami man was arrested in Jackson County Thursday on charges of stalking and violating an order of protection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports that 30-year-old Corranda Ramos Darion allegedly followed a woman cross-country as she drove east, from Texas, and then entered her car while she was stopped at an Interstate 10 rest area near mile marker 133 in Jackson County.

A Miami detective alerted FHP of the situation at the rest stop just after 6 p.m., the agency reports, and troopers arrived quickly to take the man into custody.

Officials said the woman had gone to the rest stop restroom and found Darion in her car as she returned to it and called the detective in Miami, who in turn called FHP.