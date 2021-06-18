 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami man arrested in Jackson County on stalking charge
0 Comments

Miami man arrested in Jackson County on stalking charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Miami man was arrested in Jackson County Thursday on charges of stalking and violating an order of protection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports that 30-year-old Corranda Ramos Darion allegedly followed a woman cross-country as she drove east, from Texas, and then entered her car while she was stopped at an Interstate 10 rest area near mile marker 133 in Jackson County.

A Miami detective alerted FHP of the situation at the rest stop just after 6 p.m., the agency reports, and troopers arrived quickly to take the man into custody.

Officials said the woman had gone to the rest stop restroom and found Darion in her car as she returned to it and called the detective in Miami, who in turn called FHP.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 12-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 2-4:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 5-8:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert