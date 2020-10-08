Mom charged in death of her baby

A Bay County woman was charged with aggravated manslaughter this week in the death of her baby on Sept. 2, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency on Tuesday afternoon announced the arrest of Megan Dauphin in the case.

“BCSO responded to Dauphin's residence when it was discovered she had left her baby in her vehicle unattended for several hours,” the release states.

“The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. During the course of the investigation on that day, drug paraphernalia was found in the residence that was consistent with the use of methamphetamine,” it continued.

“Through the work of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Toxicology Lab, a blood analysis confirmed that Dauphin was under the influence of methamphetamine the morning she left the infant in the vehicle. Dauphin, age 30, was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and booked into the Bay County Jail.”

This case has been worked since the incident with assistance by the Florida Department of Children and Families, The Child Protection Team, the District 14 Medical Examiner's Office, and the State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit, the release advised.