Mom-killer gets three life terms

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford reports in a press release that, on August 6, Jason Kenneth Jones was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jones was convicted by a Bay County jury of two counts of second degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted second degree murder with a firearm on July 14, 2021.

Evidence was presented at trial that Jones shot his mother three times in her home on the family’s property. He then followed his girlfriend and her minor child as they fled the scene, shooting at them several times and striking his girlfriend in the hip, the release stated. She ran from Jones, who began to chase her, officials stated in the release. He shot a bystander near the roadway twice in the face, officials said.

The girlfriend was able to hide in a nearby residence after a family allowed her into their home. Officials said it was later discovered that Jones had set his mother’s residence on fire. His mother and the bystander died from their injuries; his girlfriend survived. Jones remained at large for approximately 24 hours before being apprehended by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by State Attorney Larry Basford and Assistant State Attorney Frank Sullivan.