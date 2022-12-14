Mother, boyfriend accused of abducting six children

In a Dec. 14 press release, the Walton CountySheriff’s Office reported the recovery of six children that their mother and her boyfriend reportedly abducted from their grandparents in Ohio before fleeing into Florida.

“On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping,” the release stated.

“Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state,” it continued.

“Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the Bob Sikes Road overpass on Interstate 10 in DeFuniak Springs. Six small children, ages ranging from infant to nine years old, were found in the minivan,” the release stated.

“The children were dirty and had not been fed in several days. Holter and Adams were identified and taken into custody for kidnapping and false imprisonment. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Unit and took possession of the children. Holter and Adams will be extradited to Ohio. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Unit took possession of the children and are working to reunite the children with their grandparents,” the release concluded.