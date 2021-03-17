Motorcyclist charged in Jackson County

In a press release, the agency said a deputy saw Ricks driving a motorcycle with an inoperable tail light on Howell Road on March 13 and tried to pull him over as he turned onto Curlee Road. But, authorities said, Ricks sped away.

“Unable to negotiate a curve on the dirt road, Ricks laid the motorcycle on its side and attempted to flee on foot,” the release stated. “However, the deputy was able to capture and detain him quickly. Ricks subsequently gave a false name to the deputy, but a positive identity was obtained. A check of Ricks’ driver's license revealed that they were suspended and an FCIC/NCIC check revealed that he had two warrants for violation of probation for failure to appear on a previous suspended license charge.Ricks was medically cleared before being placed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release continued.