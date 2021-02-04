Motorcyclist crashes in Sneads police chase

In a Thursday press release, the Sneads Police Department reported the arrest this week of Arlie Campbell, 47, of Sneads, following a chase in which he was driving a motorcycle and reportedly swerved into the patrol vehicle.

Officials said the agency had been looking for Campbell in relation to felony arrest warrants, not specified in the release, and that an SPD officer spotted him driving a motorcycle south of town in the area of willow Bend Apartments on Feb. 3.

When the officer tried to pull Campbell over, authorities report, Campbell began to drive at high speeds.

“While the officer was taking evasive measures to stop the fleeing subject,” the release stated, “the motorcycle suddenly swerved into the patrol vehicle causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and crash. The driver immediately began fleeing on foot into a thick wooded area,” it continued.

“The officer was able to deploy his Taser at the subject but the Taser was unsuccessful at subduing Campbell. The officer (was) then able to gain physical control over Campbell and waited for backup to arrive on scene for assistance. Arlie Campbell was (taken) into custody and transported to Jackson Hospital by EMS for medical clearance.”