MPD arrests two near Milton Avenue

The Marianna Police Department provided the following press release regarding two arrests made Oct. 23:

“During the early morning hours of October 23, 2020, officers with the Marianna Police Department were informed of a suspect in a shooting in Bay County, Florida, being within the Marianna city limits.

"Officers were provided a description of the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving. In addition to this information the officers were provided with a probable location of the suspect. The location provided was in the area of the Purple Tire Shop located on Milton Ave.

Officers were able to observe the area and locate a vehicle in front of the Purple Tire Shop. Officers were also able to observe a possible suspect leaving the business and then returning a short time thereafter. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled back into the closed business. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle became uncooperative with the officers requests and would not produce identification and then attempted to eluded officers by fleeing into the closed business, and attempting to close the door behind him.