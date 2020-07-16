Naked suspect arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of New Jersey resident Henry J. Brown this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer, with additional charges filed by another agency.
On Tuesday at approximately 3:10 a.m. two deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a motel on the Interstate 10/Highway 71 corridor. Upon their arrival, deputies reportedly saw a man running naked into the parking lot with a 24-inch steel crescent wrench. He was later identified as Henry J. Brown.
Another deputy saw him running through the bushes toward another motel in the area with the wrench still in his possession, authorities say. Brown, 35, was pursued on foot into and out of the woods behind the motels, and eventually caught and ordered to the ground.
He was held at Taser-point as officers on the scene awaited back-up, authorities said.
As a responding deputy approached, officials report, Brown jumped to his feet and charged the officer. As he grabbed the deputy by his uniform, the officer took him to the ground and Tased him to gain compliance, officials report.
He was taken into custody without further incident. During the course of the investigation that followed, officials say, deputies learned that Brown had chased the night clerk at one of the motels around the motel with the wrench, and struck him repeatedly. The clerk sustained defensive injuries as a result.
The press release stated that "Brown, who was obviously impaired at that point, demanded that the clerk 'get naked.' The clerk was chased into the parking lot where Brown made statements that he was going to 'kill all white people.' The investigation also revealed that Brown had struck several cars with the wrench, causing damage.
"After being subdued Brown spontaneously stated that he had ingested marijuana and ecstasy. A substantial quantity of both illegal substances was located in his vehicle, which the Florida Highway Patrol took custody of as part of a related investigation. He was charged by FHP with numerous drug and drug trafficking charges as a result. The Sheriff’s Office charged Brown with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and other charges are pending. After being medically cleared Brown was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance," the release concluded.