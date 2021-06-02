 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Florida law protects against pandemic-related fraud
0 comments

New Florida law protects against pandemic-related fraud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents and visitors are expected to have increased protections against fraud and scams during the coronavirus pandemic under a bill signed Tuesday.

The bill went to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Florida House and Senate both passed the legislation unanimously during the normal session this past spring.

The new law prohibits someone from trying to profit by lying about the authenticity, effectiveness, or availability of personal protective equipment. It also prohibits someone from making money by offering access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.

The new law allows Florida’s attorney general to shut down websites or other media platforms disseminating false information about the vaccine or fraudulently selling PPE.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 26-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 29-June 1:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert