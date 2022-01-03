New Year’s Eve fatal shooting under investigation in Jackson County

A shooting death on New Year’s Eve remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. JCSO reports that authorities were called to a residence in Malone around 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, on reports that shots had been fired in the vicinity.

Responding officers found one individual in the front yard that had been shot at least once, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and JCSO are investigating the incident.

If you have any information related to this shooting, contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.