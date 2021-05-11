No charges for Florida principal who spanked girl

CLEWISTON (AP) — A Florida elementary school principal will not be prosecuted for spanking a 6-year-old girl in front of her mother last month, officials said.

The State Attorney's Office that covers Hendry County released a memo Friday explaining that corporal punishment is legal in Florida and that the principal of Central Elementary School in Clewiston appeared to have explicit permission from the child's mother. Clewiston is located near the southwestern shore of Lake Okeechobee.

A school staff member called the girl's mother on April 13 to report that the first grader had damaged some computer equipment and that the mother would have to pay for it, officials said. The mother reportedly told the staff member that the girl was also causing damage at home, but she was afraid to spank the child. The mother then asked whether a school staff member could spank the girl, officials said. The staff member explained that the mother would have to give permission in person and be present for the punishment, officials said.