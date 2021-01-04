Officer’s vehicle t-boned by stolen SUV connected to home invasion

A vehicle fleeing a home invasion robbery t-boned the service vehicle of a Walton County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant early Monday morning, according to a press release from WCSO.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officials say, the WCSO officer was driving north on State Road 83 through the intersection of US Highway 90 when he was hit by a GMC SUV.

After the SUV slammed into the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, six individuals fled the vehicle on foot. Five were quickly apprehended while one more is still at large. The GMC was stolen out of Vero Beach, officials say.

The officer was transported to an area hospital and Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.

“We were fortunate we had a lot of deputies in the area on their way to training who were quickly able to get everyone in custody,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We are monitoring our employee’s status and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”

Shortly after the crash, it was discovered the individuals were allegedly involved in a home invasion where they forced their way into a home on Bruce Avenue and pepper-sprayed two children and hit another victim over the head with a bottle.