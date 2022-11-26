 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested after physical altercation in Graceville

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release about the recent arrest of Jeffrey Lane.

“On Nov. 23 around 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to 4991 Hwy. 77 in Graceville in reference to a physical altercation.

"After making contact with the victim, deputies learned that Jeffrey Lane had pushed the victim to the floor, covered her nose and mouth, depriving her of oxygen, locked her in her home and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

"On Nov. 24, Lane contacted deputies to proclaim his innocence. Lane was then arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence by Strangulation and False Imprisonment,” the release states.

