One arrested in Defuniak Springs stabbing death

A suspect has been arrested on a homicide charge after the stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman Wednesday.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said suspect Thomas McDonald, 35, called 911 to report that he called 911 to report that he had stabbed the victim in the neck and that she was “beyond help.”

Emergency crews and WCSO investigators arrived at the scene off McLeod Road around 4:30 p.m. to find the victim dead and seated in a chair with a knife wound to her neck.

McDonald was arrested and charged with homicide.

At first appearance Thursday morning, the court ordered that McDonald be held without bond.

The release provided no further details regarding the connection between the suspect and victim, and did not disclose the name of the woman killed.