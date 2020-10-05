One injured, two teens arrested in shooting

“After an interview with Bell it was determined the men were to meet in a secluded area in the Sunny Hills Community to buy and sell drugs,” the release states. “As Bell exited the vehicle, he was shot by 16-year-old, Wesley Charles Ehrie of Chipley, FL. Bell was able to flee the scene and retreat to a nearby residence where 911 was contacted,” it continued. “Investigators quickly learn that 16-year-old Andrew Dylan Terry, also of Chipley, was an accomplice in the scheme to lure Bell to the location of the transaction,” the release states. “Ehrie was taken into custody and charged with burglary and attempted murder. Terry was also taken into custody and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder. Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail. More charges are pending further investigation,” the release concludes.