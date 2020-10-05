 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured, two teens arrested in shooting
0 comments

One injured, two teens arrested in shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Two teenagers are in custody following a shooting in the Sunny Hills community last Thursday, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched late that afternoon and found 18-year-old Tyler Austin Bell covered in blood and holding the back of his head, officials said.

“After an interview with Bell it was determined the men were to meet in a secluded area in the Sunny Hills Community to buy and sell drugs,” the release states. “As Bell exited the vehicle, he was shot by 16-year-old, Wesley Charles Ehrie of Chipley, FL. Bell was able to flee the scene and retreat to a nearby residence where 911 was contacted,” it continued. “Investigators quickly learn that 16-year-old Andrew Dylan Terry, also of Chipley, was an accomplice in the scheme to lure Bell to the location of the transaction,” the release states. “Ehrie was taken into custody and charged with burglary and attempted murder. Terry was also taken into custody and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder. Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail. More charges are pending further investigation,” the release concludes.

+1 
One injured, two teens arrested in shooting

Wesley Charles Ehrie
+1 
One injured, two teens arrested in shooting

Andrew Dylan Terry
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 26-29:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 30-Oct. 2:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 23-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert