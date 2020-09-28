Panama City Beach man accused of sex crime

A 20-year-old Panama City Beach man was arrested last Friday, accused of bringing a minor from California to Bay County for the purposes of having sex, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Luke Oliver Davis is charged in the case with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery and interference with child custody. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

On Sept. 25, the BCSO received a request for assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a juvenile that had been reported to the LAPD as missing. Through their investigation, information was developed that indicated the missing child might be in a condo located on Carrillon Market Street in the Carillon Beach community on Panama City Beach, officials reported.

BCSO deputies and investigators went with the Department of Children and Families to the residence and found the missing juvenile in the company of Davis, according to the release.

“Subsequent investigation by BCSO investigators led to an interview with the juvenile and a separate interview with Davis. Davis admitted to purchasing an airline ticket for the juvenile to fly from Los Angeles to Panama City Beach a few days prior to September 25,” the release states. “Davis also admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile while at his residence in Carillon Beach over the course of several days. Both subjects stated that they initially began communicating with one another through an online site called Discord months earlier,” the release continued. “Contact was made with the LAPD and the missing juvenile's parents were notified the child was located. Arrangements were made for the juvenile to be returned to the parents and returned to Los Angeles.”