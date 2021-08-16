Panama City police officer convicted of battery

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a recent press release that on Aug. 11, a Bay County jury found Voisiar Macon guilty as charged of battery through the use of excessive force in restraining a person taken into custody.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 18 in front of the judge Joe Grammer.

The release states that “the evidence presented at trial proved that the defendant, a police officer employed by the Panama City Police Department, intentionally threw a detainee to the floor of a psychiatric receiving facility. The detainee was handcuffed behind his back and hurled face-first onto the floor. The detainee was knocked unconscious and remained so for several minutes.”

The case was investigated by the Panama City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Bob Pell and Dustin Miller.