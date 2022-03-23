Passenger arrested in Sneads traffic stop

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Alicia Cooper, 34, on several charges Tuesday.

Authorities said in a press release that Cooper was a passenger in a white sedan that was pulled over that day near the intersection of Sherry Street and River Road because of a traffic violation, which was not specified in the release.

Officials say Cooper provided a false name during the traffic stop and that authorities learned that a warrant for her arrest existed, connected to an allegation that she’d violated probation.

A search incident to her arrest was conducted, officials say, and during it authorities reportedly found a baggie of methamphetamine on Cooper’s person. During a search of the vehicle, officials say, a glass smoking device was found in her purse.

She was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Providing False Name to Law Enforcement, the release stated.