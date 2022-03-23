 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger arrested in Sneads traffic stop

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Alicia Cooper, 34, on several charges Tuesday.

Authorities said in a press release that Cooper was a passenger in a white sedan that was pulled over that day near the intersection of Sherry Street and River Road because of a traffic violation, which was not specified in the release.

Officials say Cooper provided a false name during the traffic stop and that authorities learned that a warrant for her arrest existed, connected to an allegation that she’d violated probation.

A search incident to her arrest was conducted, officials say, and during it authorities reportedly found a baggie of methamphetamine on Cooper’s person. During a search of the vehicle, officials say, a glass smoking device was found in her purse.

She was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Providing False Name to Law Enforcement, the release stated.

