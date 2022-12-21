Passenger arrested on firearm charge in Jackson County

A passenger in a vehicle pulled over on Friday, Dec. 16 wound up being charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

The release did not cite the reason for the traffic stop.

“The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture,” the release stated.

“A search of the vehicle was done, and deputies found an unsecured, loaded handgun hidden under the front passenger seat where Harrison was sitting, and he admitted to being the owner,” it continued.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Harrison did not possess a concealed firearms permit, nor did his Class D Security License permit him to possess or carry a firearm. Harrison was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm Without a Permit,” the release concluded.