Pastor finds drugs in church parking lot
  • Updated
On Christmas morning, a Walton County pastor made a surprising discovery – drugs left in the church’s parking lot.

The incident was called into the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. on Friday, where the pastor of Paxton Assembly of God reported that a gray or silver vehicle had pull up to the church and that a man and woman got out of it, placed a box next to the building, and left the area. According to arrest reports, the wooden box was left under a water spigot behind the church.

When he went to investigate the box, the pastor discovered a powder and crystal-like substance inside.

Deputies quickly found the car nearby and conducted a traffic stop based on the information given by the witness.

Jeffrey Dillon McCain, 21, and Michelle Marie Hakenson, 37, were the occupants of the vehicle and immediately requested a lawyer.

Officials say a follow-up interview was conducted with the preacher and that he positively identified the vehicle and McCain and Hakenson as the suspects that put the box at the church.

The white substance tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed approximately 39 grams.

The pair were arrested, the vehicle was towed to WCSO impound, and evidence was collected.

Hakenson and McCain are charged with trafficking in meth, distribution of meth at a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were assigned a $100,000 bond.

