Patrol leads to drug arrest in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release the arrest of John Wayne Mills on Sunday April 17.

Officials say that, at around 2 p.m. that day, an agency deputy was “conducting proactive patrol” when he observed a vehicle with an equipment violation, which was not specified in the release.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Mills was identified as the driver.

Officials say Mills was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and that he was charged with a drug violation, which was not spelled out the release, and taken to jail without incident.

The court’s first appearance docket indicates Mills was charged with possession of methamphetamine.