Pawn shop burglary suspect arrested

A Bonifay man was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with the burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, trespass on property, and as a fugitive from justice, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say several witnesses reported seeing Michael T. Mekara jump a fence from the back side of the building, enter the property of a pawn shop located near the Florida Caverns RV Resort located on U.S. Highway 90, and running away from the scene.

Officials say he had parked in the Resort’s lot and left there walking. Soon after, they report, the pawn shop alarm went off and deputies saturated the area.

Mekara was found and detained.

Deputies checked the pawn shop and discovered the back door to the business had been removed from the hinges and pulled away from the building.

There were shoe impressions, in the dirt, around the backside of the business, which matched the shoes worn by the subject, authorities report. There was a metal pry bar recovered near the business as well. Video surveillance footage viewed from the business aided deputies in their investigation.