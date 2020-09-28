Pawn shop burglary suspect arrested

A Bonifay man was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with the burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, trespass on property, and as a fugitive from justice, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say several witnesses reported seeing Michael T. Mekara jump a fence from the back side of the building, enter the property of a pawn shop located near the Florida Caverns RV Resort located on U.S. Highway 90, and running away from the scene.
Officials say he had parked in the Resort’s lot and left there walking. Soon after, they report, the pawn shop alarm went off and deputies saturated the area.
Mekara was found and detained.
Deputies checked the pawn shop and discovered the back door to the business had been removed from the hinges and pulled away from the building.
There were shoe impressions, in the dirt, around the backside of the business, which matched the shoes worn by the subject, authorities report. There was a metal pry bar recovered near the business as well. Video surveillance footage viewed from the business aided deputies in their investigation.
“Based upon the witness statements and evidence recovered during the investigation the suspect, Michael Mekara, was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges,” the press release stated.
A check with dispatch also revealed an active felony warrant out of Alabama for his arrest, officials said.
In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts expressed thanks to the people that reported the suspicious activity, saying that action led to the capture of Mekara.
