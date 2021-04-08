Pedestrian death probe yields arrests

An Alford man has been identified as the driver of a UTV that struck and killed a 14-year-old girl in the Mossy Pond community of Altha on March 27.

Benjamin Michael Harris, 31, turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday, April 6, according to a press release by that agency.

“He will be charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run, failed to remain at the scene involving death,” the agency release stated.

A Cottondale man, although not a party in the crash, is also being charged in the case. FHP representative Jason King clarified that Brandon Robert Harris, 32, was reportedly driving another vehicle and was in front of the Benjamin Michael Harris UTV before Benjamin Michael Harris went around him to pass and in doing so struck the girl.

Brandon Robert Harris is being charged with felony hit-and-run, King explained, because he allegedly failed to stop at a crash scene that involved serious bodily injury or death, as required by law, and that he was also charged with felony driving while his license was suspended or revoked-habitual offender.

He was taken into custody at his residence on April 6 by two FHP troopers and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.