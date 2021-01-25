Phone scam seeking 'bond' money circulates locally

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam that is occurring in the local community.

Victims have received telephone calls from an individual that identifies himself as an attorney by the name of Dennis Mitchell. The caller tells the victims that a family member, typically a grandson, has been involved in a traffic accident involving an open container and has been arrested in New York.

The suspect generally has some type of personal information about the victims or their family member that leads the victims to think the call is authentic, officials say. The individual then advises the victim that their family member needs bond money in order to be released from custody.

The bond amount stated generally starts around $8,000 or $9,000. If the victim advises that they don’t have that much money the caller will begin to negotiate a lower monetary amount, then tells the victims to FedEx cash or wire the money to him.

If you receive this type of call, authorities say, do not send any money or provide any of your personal information to this individual.