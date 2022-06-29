 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Physical altercation in Marianna leads to arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green after she allegedly stabbed her husband with scissors during a physical altercation at a local motel.

In a press release, officials said that the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, June 25, at a motel on State Road 71 South.

“When deputies arrived on scene, a male subject was found holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand. The male and his wife, identified as Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, had been in an altercation and Green stabbed him with the scissors,” the release states.

Jackson County Fire Rescue treated the man for his non-life-threatening injuries and his wife was taken into custody without further incident. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, officials said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert