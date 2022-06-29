Physical altercation in Marianna leads to arrest

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green after she allegedly stabbed her husband with scissors during a physical altercation at a local motel.

In a press release, officials said that the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, June 25, at a motel on State Road 71 South.

“When deputies arrived on scene, a male subject was found holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand. The male and his wife, identified as Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, had been in an altercation and Green stabbed him with the scissors,” the release states.

Jackson County Fire Rescue treated the man for his non-life-threatening injuries and his wife was taken into custody without further incident. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, officials said.