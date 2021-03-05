Pipe residue results in paraphernalia charge for Altha man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the Wednesday arrest of Jonathan Tyler Brown, 25, of Altha:

“On March 3rd, a (Jackson County) deputy … was conducting proactive enforcement on Hwy 71 South when he observed a vehicle being operated with an inoperable tag light and a busted tail light lens cover, which caused the vehicle to display a white light from the rear of the vehicle.

“A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jonathan Brown. A check of Mr. Brown’s driver’s license revealed that they were suspended. The deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a glass smoking device located under the driver’s seat.

“A test conducted on the burnt residue from the pipe resulted in a positive indicator for methamphetamines. Jonathan Tyler Brown, age 25 of Altha, was placed under arrest and housed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.”