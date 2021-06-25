 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 5 teens injured in shooting at Gainesville party
0 Comments

Police: 5 teens injured in shooting at Gainesville party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five teens were shot during a party held at an American Legion building in Gainesville, police said.

Gainesville police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots had been fired late Thursday, news outlets reported.

Police officers found four teens who had been shot outside of the building and another one inside, officials said.

The names, ages or conditions of the teens have not been released.

No suspects had been identified late Thursday, police said.

An investigation continues.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 19-22:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 16-18:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 12-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert