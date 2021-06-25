Police: 5 teens injured in shooting at Gainesville party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five teens were shot during a party held at an American Legion building in Gainesville, police said.

Gainesville police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots had been fired late Thursday, news outlets reported.

Police officers found four teens who had been shot outside of the building and another one inside, officials said.

The names, ages or conditions of the teens have not been released.

No suspects had been identified late Thursday, police said.

An investigation continues.