You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest man hiding in yard in Orlando lawyer's death
0 comments

Police arrest man hiding in yard in Orlando lawyer's death

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of an Orlando attorney who was found dead in her home, police said.

Erin Haritgan's mother called police on Sunday morning, saying her daughter had been attacked in their home, WKMG in Orlando reported.

The 44-year-old attorney was dead when officers arrived, according to Orlando police. They found William Franklin, 33, hiding in a nearby backyard.

Franklin was arrested, and also charged with burglary with a battery. Investigators have asked nearby residents to review their surveillance cameras from their back porches between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

So far, the investigation has not found a link between Hartigan and Franklin, officials said.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Franklin.

No additional details were available.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert