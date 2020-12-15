Police: Burglary suspect attacks officer with knife

“Another officer on scene deployed his Taser, however the Taser was ineffective. After attacking the officer, the subject turned towards the other officer and began charging at him with the knife. The officer that was first attacked was able to retrieve his Taser and deploy it at the suspect. The Taser deployment was effective and the suspect was able to be restrained. Pittman was later transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility,” the release continued.

“The officer that was attacked by Pittman was wearing a ballistic vest. This vest was instrumental in saving the officer’s life and prevented the officer from receiving serious injuries by deflecting the blade of the knife. The officer was treated and released from Jackson Hospital and only received minor injuries. The Marianna Police Department wishes to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Marianna Fire and Rescue, and Jackson County Fire and Rescue for their assistance on scene and thank the resident who was kept calm during a very stressful situation and was able to convey details that instrumental in the apprehension of this dangerous subject,” the release stated.

Police say Pittman was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, criminal mischief (police property), fugitive from justice (on Georgia warrants), and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.